Star Wars actor John Boyega wants to rekindle bromance with Oscar Isaac

Lucasfilm

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker will give fans both thrills and tears, but what about bromance?

If it's up to actor John Boyega, he'd be more than happy to keep alive the on-going bromance between his character Finn and Poe Dameron, played by actor Oscar Isaac.

Boyega posted a hilarious video on his Instagram and his Twitter account on Saturday of himself writing a heartfelt letter to Isaac about how they should have as strong a bond in real life like their onscreen characters in Star Wars.

My brother Oscar never responds to his texts so one must write him a letter ! pic.twitter.com/lHoAPKx4oU — John Boyega (@JohnBoyega) November 30, 2019

In the video, Boyega sits at a desk writing a letter using a quill pen and ink -- much like the characters communicate in Netflix's popular historical series, The Crown.

"My dearest Oscar, I hope this letter finds you well," Boyega narrates in the video. "It's been a fortnight since we last spoke, and I must admit that I've missed you so. As I sit and reflect upon the adventures of Finn and Poe, I'm struck with anguish that John and Oscar have not been afforded the same caliber of companionship."

The video goes on to ask Oscar to be his date to Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker movie premiere. And that he thinks BB-8 is jealous of their bond.

"Please reciprocate my correspondence by the 'morrow. Star Wars press tour continues!!! I need to stop watching The Crown," Boyega wrote on his Instagram post.

The Finn-Poe bromance isn't new. Boyega recently said at this year's D23 Expo that he thought it was the strongest relationship in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

Isaac also made reference to their bromance in a recent interview, describing it as a "deep, deep connection" between Poe and Finn.

Lucasfilm

Of course, fans excitedly reacted on Twitter about the FinnPoe bromance -- or even an actual romance -- happening in the upcoming movie.

"There are good, positive ships in the new trilogy that you can root for instead of Kylo and Rey; like FinnPoe," user TheDepthOfSpace tweeted on Friday.

"FinnPoe deserves a cute little emoji but Disney are cowards and they will never let that happen," user mysterioluv tweeted.

There are good, positive ships in the new trilogy that you can root for instead of #kyloandrey



Like #FinnPoe ❤️ — Tyler M. (@thedepthofspace) November 29, 2019

#finnpoe deserves a cute little emoji but disney are cowards and they will never let that happen — dune oscar campaign (@mysterioluv) November 30, 2019

We must have done something right in this world to deserve such a perfect man. #finnpoe #stormpilot #reyloisendgame https://t.co/zhgtuvWn5r — the letter k (@theletterkale) December 1, 2019

i've really warmed to the idea of finn and poe ending up together. i know it's unlikely and i doubt i'll be mad if it doesn't happen, but i can honestly get behind the idea. #FinnPoe 1/2 — 🦄 BLADE RUNNER Fanboy (@Ben_Quadinaros_) November 28, 2019

Uni is over so time for some 2015 Finnpoe rights #Finnpoe #StarWarsTheRiseOfSkywalker pic.twitter.com/FlFTIFEoAL — chloe (@clakearts) November 24, 2019

Can we please do right by Finn and Poe and just ship them in canon already!? #FinnPoe @starwars — Albert Camus' Ghost (@Havok_Trance) November 24, 2019

the finnpoe gif thread everyone should have on their timeline pic.twitter.com/q1hNW3UfBu — kaila | frozen 2 stan (@marvelusholland) November 25, 2019

Fans paying close attention to Boyega's Instagram account will see even more fun stuff that includes behind the scenes videos and personal photos from Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

Recently, Boyega posted a comedic video of him using the Force to move a soup ladle, as well as another video where he discovers to his surprise that one of his new friends named their daughter after Princess Leia.

Fans will see if the FinnPoe bromance continues in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, which opens worldwide Dec. 20, with previews Dec. 19.