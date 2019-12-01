CNET también está disponible en español.

Star Wars actor John Boyega wants to rekindle bromance with Oscar Isaac

Hilarious new video shows Boyega writing to Isaac to continue the Finn and Poe bond in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, and in real life.

Star Wars characters Finn (John Boyega) and Poe Dameron (Oscar Isaac) have had a friendship ever since The Force Awakens. 

 Lucasfilm

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker will give fans both thrills and tears, but what about bromance? 

If it's up to actor John Boyega, he'd be more than happy to keep alive the on-going bromance between his character Finn and Poe Dameron, played by actor Oscar Isaac. 

Boyega posted a hilarious video on his Instagram and his Twitter account on Saturday of himself writing a heartfelt letter to Isaac about how they should have as strong a bond in real life like their onscreen characters in Star Wars.

In the video, Boyega sits at a desk writing a letter using a quill pen and ink -- much like the characters communicate in Netflix's popular historical series, The Crown.

"My dearest Oscar, I hope this letter finds you well," Boyega narrates in the video. "It's been a fortnight since we last spoke, and I must admit that I've missed you so. As I sit and reflect upon the adventures of Finn and Poe, I'm struck with anguish that John and Oscar have not been afforded the same caliber of companionship."

The video goes on to ask Oscar to be his date to Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker movie premiere. And that he thinks BB-8 is jealous of their bond.

"Please reciprocate my correspondence by the 'morrow. Star Wars press tour continues!!! I need to stop watching The Crown," Boyega wrote on his Instagram post.

The Finn-Poe bromance isn't new. Boyega recently said at this year's D23 Expo that he thought it was the strongest relationship in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

Isaac also made reference to their bromance in a recent interview, describing it as a "deep, deep connection" between Poe and Finn.

Poe (Oscar Isaac) and Finn (John Boyega) having a light moment from Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker footage shown at this year's D23.

 Lucasfilm

Of course, fans excitedly reacted on Twitter about the FinnPoe bromance -- or even an actual romance -- happening in the upcoming movie. 

"There are good, positive ships in the new trilogy that you can root for instead of Kylo and Rey; like FinnPoe," user TheDepthOfSpace tweeted on Friday.

"FinnPoe deserves a cute little emoji but Disney are cowards and they will never let that happen," user mysterioluv tweeted

Fans paying close attention to Boyega's Instagram account will see even more fun stuff that includes behind the scenes videos and personal photos from Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

Recently, Boyega posted a comedic video of him using the Force to move a soup ladle, as well as another video where he discovers to his surprise that one of his new friends named their daughter after Princess Leia

Fans will see if the FinnPoe bromance continues in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, which opens worldwide Dec. 20, with previews Dec. 19.