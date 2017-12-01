Star Trek-themed Captain's Holiday beer materializes nationwide

A beer themed after Captain Picard's ill-fated attempt to take a vacation on "Star Trek: The Next Generation" is getting a nationwide release in the US.
Captain's Holiday, an ale from the Shmaltz Brewing Company, takes its theme from the season 3 episode of the same name, in which Picard, played by Patrick Stewart, has his shore leave interrupted when he buys a statue called a Horga'hn. Unbeknownst to him, displaying the statue on the planet Risa is implied by the local culture to mean the owner is seeking "Jamaharon" -- a ritual implied to be of a sexual nature.
The beer itself is described by Shmaltz as having lemon, lime and orange citrus flavors. It is being sold in four-packs in stores across 35 states and on draft at select bars.
Shmaltz makes a range of Star Trek-themed beers, with its Symbiosis drink launched at San Diego Comic-Con in 2017. Last year at Comic-Con we sampled its ale celebrating Star Trek's 50th anniversary, named The Trouble With Tribbles.
(Full disclosure: Shmaltz Brewing produces the beer under license from CBS, CNET's parent company.)
