Star Trek: Strange New Worlds release date confirmed, more Trek coming soon

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds boards the USS Enterprise on Thursday May 5, as streaming service Paramount Plus confirms release dates and further seasons for Trek series' Picard, Lower Decks, Prodigy and Discovery.

Although there are now five Trek TV shows in production, Strange New Worlds will be the first set aboard the iconic starship since Star Trek: Enterprise ended in 2005. Before it even starts this summer, the new show has been confirmed for a second series.

Strange New Worlds stars a crew first seen as guest stars in Discovery, including Anson Mount as Captain Christopher Pike, Rebecca Romijn as first officer "Number One" and Ethan Peck as a young Mr Spock.

Discovery was the first show to revive Trek for the streaming age, debuting on Paramount Plus when it was launched under the name CBS All Access. It's now been officially renewed for a fifth season, ahead of the debut of new season four episodes on Thursday, Feb. 10.

Season two of Star Trek: Picard will premiere on Thursday, March 3. A third season is in production, although it was recently shut down when a large number of crewmembers tested positive for Covid.

There are also two animated Trek shows on at the moment. Irreverent animated series Star Trek: Lower Decks will return summer 2022 with a 10-episode third season, and has been also been renewed for a fourth season. Star Trek: Prodigy, aimed at younger fans, is currently dropping new episodes every Thursday, with a further 10-episode second half of season one available later this year.