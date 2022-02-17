'Star Trek: Strange New Worlds' Hints at Spock Romance

Russ Martin/CBS

With the May 5 premiere of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds closing in under impulse power, streaming service Paramount Plus finally prepped a proper teaser trailer. Paramount played it during an investor event Tuesday, though the trailer hasn't been officially released online.

The crew members of Strange New Worlds first appeared in Star Trek: Discovery before earning their own spinoff. The show stars Anson Mount as Captain Christopher Pike, Rebecca Romijn as first officer "Number One" and Ethan Peck as Mr. Spock. The characters are drawn from the original 1960s Star Trek series, which may position the new show as a throwback reminiscent of the early television adventures of the USS Enterprise.

Frustratingly for Trek fans, the teaser hasn't hit YouTube or Paramount Plus' social media sites. From what I saw during the event, the trailer doesn't give a lot away, but it does show a montage of moments from the series, including a notable scene where the infamously emotion-averse Mr. Spock appears to lean in for a kiss with someone who looks to be another Vulcan. The trailer then ends with Captain Pike saying he loves his job.

Paramount has posted a replay of the investor event, but the trailer, which lasted for about a minute, is blocked out of the rebroadcast. The company left in a video sequence with Patrick Stewart (Captain Picard), Sonequa Martin-Green (Michael Burnham from Discovery), an animated Kate Mulgrew (Captain Janeway) and Mount talking up the future of Star Trek. You can catch that just after the 54-minute mark.

A Paramount spokesperson didn't immediately return a request for comment.

Strange New Worlds will be the newest expansion to a burgeoning Star Trek universe led by the flagship show Discovery alongside Star Trek: Picard and animated shows Lower Decks and Prodigy.

Now Trekkies just have to endure the excruciating wait until the teaser officially appears.