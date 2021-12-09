Star Trek: Resurgence is a new video game from the brains behind The Walking Dead

Dramatic Labs

This Thursday night, at The Game Awards, we got a first glimpse at a brand new third-person adventure game set in the Star Trek universe.

It's called Star Trek: Resurgence and it's being developed by a new studio, called Dramatic Labs, made up of veterans who once worked on classics like The Walking Dead and The Wolf Among Us.

What does that mean specifically? It means we can expect a smart, well-told story driven adventure game in the third person.

"As fans of Star Trek, it's truly an honor to be crafting a story which puts players right in the heart of the action, where significant choices and decisions will affect the entire narrative," said Kevin Bruner, Founder of Dramatic Labs. "Built from the ground up using Epic's Unreal engine and our proprietary narrative engine, this game showcases our team's evolution in creating thought-provoking story-rich adventures."

From what we've seen so far, it looks as though Star Trek fans will be well served.

"We're thrilled to be working with the team at Dramatic Labs on an exciting new adventure in the Star Trek franchise," said Lourdes Arocho, Senior Vice President, Paramount Pictures Licensing, Global Games and Publishing, ViacomCBS Consumer Products. "Players will boldly set forth into this new adventure, meeting familiar characters and new cultures, while interacting with them in profound and impactful ways. This game will challenge players to make those similar tough choices that iconic Star Trek heroes have been forced to contend with."