Quentin Tarantino's Star Trek gets a trashy parody trailer

"You're out of your [bleeping] Vulcan mind, Spock."

Ever since news emerged that Quentin Tarantino, famous for films like "Pulp Fiction" and "Kill Bill," had pitched a great idea for a Star Trek movie to film studio Paramount, we've been wondering what Tarantino Trek might look like.

We now have one possible answer in the form of "Star Trek: Voyage to Vengeance," a fake trailer made up of moments from the original series.

The video comes from Nerdist and features a laundry list of some of the original series' most cringe-worthy moments, including the space hippies and almost everyone Captain Kirk ever kissed.

"Their mission: To boldly go where no man has gone before," an overly serious narrator intones. "But outer space has other plans. And now their mission has changed." Then the surf music kicks in.

The trailer manages to reference Tarantino's "Pulp Fiction" and "Inglourious Basterds" simply through the choice of clips used in the edit. There's lots of brawling and gunfire and '70s-style trailer graphics.

Though Paramount is staying pretty quiet about the potential Trek film, Vanity Fair reported in late December that "The Revenant" screenwriter Mark L. Smith had joined the development team.

If this strange confluence of Hollywood film royalty manages to bring a new Star Trek vision to the screen, it could be the franchise's first R-rated entry. At least Nerdist is on the right track with bleeping out Doctor McCoy.