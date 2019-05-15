CBS Photo Archive

The legend lives on. The previously unnamed Star Trek show that picks up with the continuing adventures of Jean-Luc Picard (Patrick Stewart) now has an official title. It's the very sensible Star Trek: Picard.

Streaming service CBS All Access unveiled the name and a fresh logo for the series during upfronts week, a time when networks woo advertisers with presentations for upcoming shows. (Disclosure: CBS is the parent company of CNET.)

The official Star Trek Twitter account posted a short video showing the new logo, which features a Starfleet insignia in the place of the "A" in Picard's name.

Buzzfeed News correspondent Kate Aurthur also tweeted out a first peek at the show, a screenshot with a soberly dressed Picard looking towards the camera. There appears to be a person in a gold-and-black, Next Generation-style Starfleet uniform out of focus in the background.

Star Trek: Picard will stream in the US on CBS All Access, but will be available through Amazon Prime Video in most other countries. The show is expected to debut later in 2019.