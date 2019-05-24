New Star Trek: Picard trailer works perfectly as a Viagra commercial

Video screenshot by Amanda Kooser/CNET

"You've reached the age where you've learned a thing or two." A bouncy, bluesy track plays. We see a man's hands as he works in a vineyard.

It looks like Viagra, the famous erectile dysfunction drug, has gotten pretty artsy with its commercials, but this video is actually the Star Trek: Picard teaser trailer with a Viagra-ad voiceover.

A Vimeo user named Gilbert Tang posted the ridiculous yet oddly compelling mashup on Friday. The original soundtrack and narration is culled from a Viagra commercial featuring a man fixing his sailboat while out on the water. It just so happens to cue up perfectly with the Picard footage from CBS All Access. (Disclosure: CBS is the parent company of CNET.)

"This is the age of taking action," the narrator intones just as Jean-Luc Picard (Patrick Stewart) finishes lifting his face toward the camera.

The real Picard trailer actually hints at a mysterious dramatic arc when we finally catch up with what Admiral Picard has been doing after all these years. He left Starfleet and seems to be struggling with some personal demons.

The mash-up video, which may not survive long if it gets a take-down notice, is one more entry in a proud lineage of Picard memes. It's funny enough to earn itself a hearty facepalm.