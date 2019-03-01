Star Trek Picard show names premiere director

When Captain Picard takes the helm once again, we now know who'll be helming his first adventure.

Star Trek legend Patrick Stewart is set to reprise his role as the iconic Jean-Luc Picard in a forthcoming new TV show, and CBS All Access has revealed the first two episodes will be directed by experienced writer and director Hanelle Culpepper. (Disclosure: CBS is CNET's parent company.)

Culpepper will jump forward from the prequel series Star Trek: Discovery to the far future for Picard's as-yet-untitled-return. She's previously directed various action-packed shows like Gotham, Supergirl, The Flash, Empire and Mayans MC. Culpepper has also taken charge of two episodes of Discovery, including season 1's Mirror Universe episode Vaulting Ambition. And now she'll be the first woman to direct the premiere of a new Star Trek show.

Captain Picard is expected to boldly go once more sometime at the end of 2019. Like Discovery, the show will stream on CBS All Access in North America. Among the executive producers are Discovery producer Alex Kurtzman, author Michael Chabon and Stewart himself.

Discovery is currently in the middle of its second season, featuring the return of another Trek icon, Mr Spock.