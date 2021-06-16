Star Trek: Picard season 2 trailer twists time as Q returns

Mon capitan. How I've missed you... Star Trek icon Jean-Luc Picard faces old adversary Q in the time-traveling first trailer for Picard season 2.

The new season will be out on streaming service Paramount Plus in 2022, with the exact release date to be confirmed. Formerly known as CBS All Access, the Paramount streaming site is the home for all things Trek in the US, including new seasons of Star Trek: Discovery and Lower Decks as well as forthcoming premieres for animated kids' show Prodigy and the return of the USS Enterprise in Strange New Worlds.

Akiva Goldsman and Terry Matalas are co-showrunners for season 2. Alison Pill and Isa Briones are among the cast returning. Season 1 also featured cameos from former Trek crewmembers Brent Spiner, who played Data in TNG, and Jeri Ryan, who played Seven of Nine in Voyager. They're back too, and joining them in season 2 is John de Lancie, none other than the mischievous god-like being Q.

Q appears to guide Picard and his crew to "the very end of the road not taken." Alternate Starfleet insignia, a revelation for Seven of Nine and the voiceover saying "Time has been broken" suggest an alternate timeline. In fact, if you look closely at Picard's uniform at 0:30 in the trailer, you'll see a Starfleet badge like those worn in the possible future conjured by Q for the Next Generation's finale All Good Things.

A new poster for season 2 was also revealed, suggesting the legendary Starfleet insignia with roads leading across a futuristic cityscape.