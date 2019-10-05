Star Trek Picard, Discovery season 3 trailers get NY Comic Con reveals

Trae Patton

Star Trek: Discovery and Picard were given big trailer reveals Saturday, with both shows pushing into unfamiliar territory in the Star Trek universe.

You can watch the full panel live now by rewinding the below Syfy Wire livestream, and we've recapped the big teaser details below for you for each show.

The Star Trek Discovery cast dived straight into the major change the show is taking by jumping 930 years into the future. Discovery Executive Producer Alex Kurtzman said that despite the time jump for the cast, the show will remain married to the canon of Star Trek.

"The events of canon have absolutely informed the events of the future," Kurtzman said. "But the future really isn't what they expected at all when they get to the other side."

A teaser for the new season shows Sonequa Martin-Green's Michael Burnham searching for the "domino that ticked over and started all of this." New character Cleveland Booker, played by David Ajala, is seen with Burnham, saying "We believe in ghosts." Then Saru (Doug Jones) is seen speaking to the crew about how Discovery has taken them all to the future and it will be their "privilege to make the future bright." As the teaser closes, Michelle Yeoh's Philippa Georgiou is briefly seen as well.

A new Star Trek: Short Treks episode called Q&A was also announced as posting live Saturday, featuring Spock's (Ethan Peck) first day on the USS Enterprise and the many annoying questions he asks the officer that welcomes him aboard.

The teaser for the 14-minute episode was screened to audiences and posted online.

Following Discovery's panel, the PIcard cast and crew, including Patrick Stewart, took the stage to debut a brand-new trailer and tease more about what's happened to Jean-Luc in all the intervening years since the last adventures seen by audiences.

The new teaser includes the release date for Picard, which will be Jan. 23, 2020.

The new teaser starts off showing Data (Brett Spiner) working on a painting at Picard's vineyard and asking "Would you like to finish it, captain?" Picard says, "I don't know how," and Data responds, "That is not true, sir." The sequence is revealed to be a dream, with Picard waking up to his dog and saying "Ohh, it's all right, No. 1."

Picard is then heard saying, "I came here to find safety but one is never safe from the past," and new character Dahj (Isa Briones) is seen asking Picard for help from someone who's after her. Picard heads to the Federation in San Francisco, and spells out his name to someone who says, "It's nice to see you up and around again," which Picard isn't pleased to hear.

Picard is seen pleading for help to investigate what's happening to Dahj, proclaiming he's standing up for what the Federation should still stand for. He leaves, and other new characters who join him are seen, including one character wielding a sword.

Jeri Ryan's Seven of Nine takes the screen briefly, dual-wielding two guns against a group shooting at her.

Then the big kicker for this trailer reveals Jonathan Frankes' return as William Riker, visited by Picard. Another woman hugs Picard, and Picard thanks Riker for "not talking him out of this."

Though the new show will include other favorites from past Star Trek series, during the panel viewers were told not to expect a reunion for The Next Generation but rather only characters who'll wind up within the story naturally.

PIcard is set to stream on CBS All Access in the US and on Amazon Prime Video internationally. The first season will take place over 10 episodes.