Star Trek: Lower Decks to premiere Aug. 6 on CBS All Access

The animated comedy beams into Starfleet's less glamorous side, courtesy of one of the creators of Rick and Morty.

Star Trek: Lower Decks

Beam aboard the USS Cerritos with a new crew of misfits boldly going nowhere.

 

We have a stardate for Star Trek: Lower Decks. The animated comedy premieres Thursday, Aug. 6 on CBS All Access. (Disclosure: CNET is owned by CBS.)

This latest Star Trek show is developed by Emmy Award winner Mike McMahan, creator of Hulu's Solar Opposites and co-creator of Rick and Morty. The cartoon focuses on the support crew aboard an insignificant Starfleet starship, the USS Cerritos, a year after the Next Generation era.

Lower Decks isn't the first cartoon to visit strange new worlds, following the fondly remembered Animated Series in the early 1970s. It joins the crew of current Trek shows on streaming service CBS All Access: Star Trek: Discovery and Star Trek: Picard. Discovery and Picard are available on Netflix and Amazon outside the US, but there's no word on whether Lower Decks will stream elsewhere. 



The retro-styled poster for Lower Decks.

 

Coming soon is Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, which'll take us aboard the Enterprise with a young Spock and Captain Kirk's predecessor, Captain Pike. At some point in the future we'll also see a new show about Starfleet black ops outfit Section 31, and a kids cartoon on Nickelodeon.

