'Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan' is returning to theaters

Get ready to relive the horror of a Ceti eel crawling into Chekov's ear when "Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan" returns to theaters for the 35th anniversary of its release in 1982.

Fathom Events is behind the limited showings of the Nicholas Meyer director's cut starring the original Star Trek crew and Ricardo Montalban reprising his role as the genetic superhuman Khan from the television series.

"Star Trek II" is still widely acclaimed as one of the best Star Trek feature films. The re-release gives fans a chance to experience the big-screen version of Spock's death and Khan's spectacular pecs. And before you ask: yes, that was Montalban's real chest.

The screenings take place on September 10 and 13 and will kick off with an exclusive introduction from William Shatner (Captain Kirk). Tickets are currently on sale through the Fathom website.