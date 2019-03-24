Star Trek fan builds a home theater Starfleet would love

Enlarge Image Anil

Over the last couple of years, we've been posting pictures of CNET readers' home theaters as part of our ever growing Show Us Yours collection. Usually we post a series still images, but occasionally a reader submits a video tour of his or her set up.

And Anil's video needs to be seen: He's a serious Star Trek fan who built a home theater in his basement with a holodeck theme. His video tour really brings his project to life. So we thought we'd highlight it along with the still-image slideshow below.

If you're interested in having your home theater featured on CNET (it doesn't have to be as crazy as Anil's), you can submit your photos here. And we have plenty of showcases you can check out here for inspiration.

Now playing: Watch this: Anil's Star Trek-themed home theater