CBS

At the Star Trek Convention in Las Vegas today, CBS announced a new show will join Star Trek: Discovery on its CBS All Access streaming service. This new Star Trek series will explore The Next Generation's Jean-Luc Picard's next chapter, and will see Patrick Stewart return to the role.

The new show is the first to come after CBS' June announcement that the Star Trek television universe would be expanding with Discovery showrunner Alex Kurtzman overseeing the new series (disclosure: CBS is CNET's parent company). CBS said then that traditional, miniseries and animated Star Trek shows are being considered. No word on whether other series are still in consideration; this announcement may be the only or simply the first.

Make it so! @SirPatStew will be returning to his iconic role as Jean-Luc Picard in a new @cbsallaccess #StarTrek series that tells the story of the next chapter in Picard’s life‼️ pic.twitter.com/T5qQJ4gzU0 — Star Trek: Discovery (@startrekcbs) August 4, 2018

In his statement on Twitter, Stewart said, "I truly felt my time with Star Trek had run its natural course. It is, therefore, an unexpected but delightful surprise to find myself excited and invigorated to be returning to Jean-Luc Picard and to explore new dimensions within him."

Stewart elaborated that he is ready to return as Picard to "research and experience what comforting and reforming light he might shine on these very dark times." Fans are, understandably, terribly excited by the news.

But the Picard you meet will be different from the one you knew. 20 years have passed and he's seen a lot. #StarTrek #STLV pic.twitter.com/5kPDlvBHHL — Keisha Hatchett (@Keishamaze) August 4, 2018

In the announcement video above, Stewart says they have no scripts yet, "we're just talking, talking, talking storylines."

"It will be, I promise you, I guarantee it, something very, very different. But it will come to you with the same passion and determination and love of the material -- and love of our followers and our fans -- exactly as we had it before," he said.

The series is as-yet unnamed ("Picard" sounds pretty good though, right?) with no air date, and will join Discovery on All Access.

Discovery stars Sonequa Martin-Green, Michelle Yeoh, Shazad Latif, Jason Isaacs, Anthony Rapp and more. That series is set 10 years before the original series and its Captain Kirk-helmed Enterprise adventures, so it seems unlikely the two will overlap in any way. Season 2 of Discovery will arrive next year, but no date has been announced yet.

Now Playing: Watch this: At Comic-Con 2018, Star Trek: Discovery cast teases a...

Star Trek: Discovery confirms Spock reveal incoming: Executive Producer Alex Kurtzman also promised we'll get answers to lingering questions as the show "syncs up with canon."

All the Easter eggs from Discovery's first season: GameSpot breaks down the inside jokes and fan service of the CBS All Access series.