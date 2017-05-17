'Star Trek: Discovery' finally has an actual trailer (!!!)

2:23 Close Drag Autoplay: ON Autoplay: OFF

It's real, it exists and it's coming this fall.

After our first look Wednesday morning at the (presumed) humans in the new series, the first trailer for "Star Trek: Discovery" debuted at CBS Upfronts. In addition, it was announced that the series has been expanded to 15 episodes and will be followed by a discussion show called "Talking Trek."

Enlarge Image James Dimmock, CBS

On Monday, CBS Interactive CEO Jim Lanzone spoke with CNET executive editor Roger Cheng and teased a "cinematic" and "grittier" program, akin to what you'd see on other premium cable channels. (Disclosure: CBS is CNET's parent company.)

The trailer opens in the same setting as the photo released Wednesday morning, with Michelle Yeoh's Captain Philippa Georgiou bantering with Commander Michael Burnham (Sonequa Martin-Green). The captain tells our protagonist that it's time for her to consider her own command. A ship comes out of the clouds and we're off.

The trailer also includes a longer look at a new alien named Lieutenant Saru, played by Doug Jones and who can sense death ("My people were biologically determined for one purpose alone: to sense the coming of death."), and Spock's father, Sarek (played by James Frain), who says, "Great unifiers are few and far between, but they do come." (Is he talking about Martin-Green's Burnham? It sure feels like yes, adding fuel to the speculation that her character may have been raised on Vulcan.)

Let's rewind and recap, so you can understand the magnitude of this trailer drop.

It has been 562 days since CBS announced Star Trek would return to television with a new series.

That early November 2015 day brought the unbelievably exciting news that the channel was resurrecting the sci-fi gem, and that it would be the the first original show to premiere on CBS All Access. It was a simpler time -- and fans hoped the series would see the light of day by the end of 2016.

Enlarge Image Jan Thijs, CBS

At San Diego Comic-Con in 2016, we got a brief glimpse of the ship and the name of the show: "Star Trek: Discovery." "So exciting!" we thought. Abut then came the news of the first delay.

We continued to get news of new cast members, aliens, a lead actress, the Captain of the USS Discovery, and even more cast members joining. Names were even given to some characters and we learned that Spock's father would be a part of the series. But with each announcement, there was no mention of premiere date. Fan excitement began to fade and another, darker set of thoughts surfaced.

Then in January, CBS announced production had officially begun with an in-production teaser.

Until we saw it with our own eyes, some were concerned it would be stuck forever in development (especially after the departure of the original executive producer Bryan Fuller).

Enlarge Image Jan Thijs, CBS

Which brings us to Wednesday, when we got our first official looks at the show and a premiere season. I mean, fall is only 128 days away, we better start getting ready.

(Also, I would like the record to reflect that I have always been a supporter of Star Trek and I never doubted for a moment that it would find its way to my eyeballs.)

