'Star Trek: Discovery' title sequence is full of dreamy blueprints

"Star Trek: Discovery" starts streaming Sunday, and this dreamy title sequence will kick off the new space adventure.

Unlike title sequences for previous Star Trek shows, which usually take place in space with some degree of narration, the "Discovery" sequence takes a blueprint-like approach -- showing outlines of ships, space suits and guns that fill in with color and detail as the sequence plays.

Particles on this canvass ebb and flow, forming a hand making the Vulcan salute among other designs.

Now Playing: Watch this: Meet the crew of 'Star Trek: Discovery'

Then a ship, presumably the USS Discovery, flies against a white background past weapons, flower-like backgrounds and a trippy snake-like thing. It's more like a moving painting than necessarily a journey into the cosmos.

Perhaps this sequence aims to represent the show as a fresh start for this Star Trek series, which takes place 10 years before the original "Star Trek" show from the 1960s and stars Sonequa Martin-Green as First Officer Michael Burnham.

"Star Trek: Discovery" debuts its first episode in the US on CBS and CBS All Access Sunday, Sept. 24 around 8:30 p.m. ET/PT (a late afternoon NFL game and an episode of "60 Minutes" may shift the premiere time slightly). Subsequent episodes will debut on the CBS All Access streaming service. (CBS is the parent company of CNET.)

Internationally the show will stream on Netflix.

In the meantime, here's everything we know about the show so far.

Tech Culture: From film and television to social media and games, here's your place for the lighter side of tech.

Batteries Not Included: The CNET team shares experiences that remind us why tech stuff is cool.