'Star Trek: Discovery' beams new Starfleet officers on board

It looks like Starfleet is still recruiting. On Monday, CBS announced three new cast members for "Star Trek: Discovery": Terry Serpico, Maulik Pancholy and Sam Vartholomeos.

Pancholy is the most recognizable of the new cast members after his stint on "30 Rock" as the long-suffering assistant to Alec Baldwin's TV executive Jack Donaghy. Pancholy steps into the role of chief medical officer Dr. Nambue on board the Starship Shenzou, which will be captained by Michelle Yeoh. Vartholomeos is Ensign Connor, a young officer in service on the Shenzou, and Serpico will play Admiral Anderson. Little else is known about the roles.

Despite some production delays, "Star Trek: Discovery" is expected out sometime this year with the debut episode airing on CBS. All episodes will be available through the CBS All Access streaming service and through Netflix in certain countries. (Disclosure: CBS is CNET's parent company.)

