Star Trek: Discovery spinoff to star Michelle Yeoh in black-ops role

CBS

What the heck is going on with Section 31? We can finally look forward to some answers.

Captain Philippa Georgiou's Star Trek story will continue in a new live-action series under development for streaming service CBS All Access. (Disclosure: CBS is CNET's parent company.)

Michelle Yeoh will take the lead in a Star Trek: Discovery spinoff that delves into the secretive realm of Starfleet's Section 31.

Section 31 acts as an autonomous shadow group within Starfleet, supposedly working to protect the Federation's interests. It has either appeared in or been mentioned in Deep Space Nine, Enterprise, Discovery and the reboot movie Star Trek Into Darkness.

Yeoh's character on Discovery is deep into Section 31, so the unnamed new series could finally shine some light onto a dark place in Star Trek lore.

"I can't wait to see where it all goes – certainly I believe it will go 'where no woman has ever gone before," Yeoh said in a statement Monday.

Star Trek: Discovery returns for its second season on Jan. 17. The Section 31 spinoff does not yet have a debut date.