'Star Trek: Discovery' lead gets surprising character name

We've known since last year that Sonequa Martin-Green (Sasha from "The Walking Dead") would fly into space as the lead of the new "Star Trek: Discovery" series. On Monday, CBS officially welcomed the actress on board the starship and also revealed her character's name: First Officer Michael Burnham. (Disclosure: CBS is CNET's parent company.)

The name "Michael" is an intriguing choice. Is Michael a more common woman's name in the future? Could the character possibly be transgender? Star Trek fans are discussing the name on social media and Reddit, but it's all speculation until we learn more about the role.

Other recent casting announcements include Harry Potter's Jason Isaacs as Discovery Captain Lorca and Rainn Wilson from "The Office" as Harry Mudd, a con artist introduced in the original 1960s Star Trek series.

"Star Trek: Discovery" is currently in production and is expected to launch on streaming service CBS All Access sometime later this year.