CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

Google won't reopen offices until July 2021 Tenet release date OnePlus Nord review 2020 Emmy nomination predictions Hurricane Hanna Rick and Morty season 5 first look

Star Trek: Discovery sets season 3 premiere date for October

Michael Burnham and her crewmates will be exploring a strange new future.

Listen
- 00:44
star-trek-discovery-sonequa-burnhamEnlarge Image

Sonequa Martin-Green returns for Discovery season 3. 

 CBS

Star Trek: Discovery ended its second season with a bang, leaving Michael Burnham (Sonequa Martin-Green) and the starship crew looking ahead to an uncertain future. 

Fans won't have to wait long to visit this new world. Discovery returns to streaming service CBS All Access on Oct. 15. (Disclosure: ViacomCBS is the parent company of CNET.)  

The brief date announcement video released on Monday shows Burnham out of uniform on an inhospitable-looking world. She holds a pole with what looks like a version of the United Federation of Planets flag. The flag is tattered, hinting at a dramatic backstory. 

"Now living in a time filled with uncertainty, the U.S.S. Discovery crew, along with the help of some new friends, must together fight to regain a hopeful future," CBS All Access teased

New movie calendar for 2020 and 2021 following coronavirus delays

See all photos