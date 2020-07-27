Star Trek: Discovery sets season 3 premiere date for October

Enlarge Image CBS

Star Trek: Discovery ended its second season with a bang, leaving Michael Burnham (Sonequa Martin-Green) and the starship crew looking ahead to an uncertain future.

Fans won't have to wait long to visit this new world. Discovery returns to streaming service CBS All Access on Oct. 15. (Disclosure: ViacomCBS is the parent company of CNET.)

The brief date announcement video released on Monday shows Burnham out of uniform on an inhospitable-looking world. She holds a pole with what looks like a version of the United Federation of Planets flag. The flag is tattered, hinting at a dramatic backstory.

"Now living in a time filled with uncertainty, the U.S.S. Discovery crew, along with the help of some new friends, must together fight to regain a hopeful future," CBS All Access teased.