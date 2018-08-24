Star Trek: Discovery season one Blu-ray and DVD release date and extras

The Blu-ray and DVD of Star Trek: Discovery season one warp into stores this November, beginning with the US and Canada.

The first season of Discovery will be available as a limited edition SteelBook in the US and Canada from November 13 and the UK from November 19. Australian fans can get involved from November 28. After the show's original run on subscription service CBS All Access in North America and Netflix elsewhere, this is the first chance for fans who haven't yet streamed the show to catch the Star Trek prequel.

The four-disc Blu-ray and DVD sets feature all 15 episodes of the first season, plus deleted scenes and various documentary featurettes:

DISCOVERING DISCOVERY: THE CONCEPTS AND CASTING OF STAR TREK: DISCOVERY – Interviews with producers, writers and stars of Star Trek: Discovery about casting of the debut season.­­



– Interviews with producers, writers and stars of Star Trek: Discovery about casting of the debut season.­­ THE STAR TREK THEME – A discussion with Executive Producer Alex Kurtzman



– A discussion with Executive Producer CREATURE COMFORTS – A behind-the-scenes look at the makeup and prosthetics department on Star Trek: Discovery, as they both modernize well-known Star Trek species like the Klingons, Vulcans and the Andorians, and bring to life a new species, the Kelpiens.



– A behind-the-scenes look at the makeup and prosthetics department on Star Trek: Discovery, as they both modernize well-known Star Trek species like the Klingons, Vulcans and the Andorians, and bring to life a new species, the Kelpiens. DESIGNING DISCOVERY – Insight into the production design department led by Tamara Deverell as they create the planets, the world within those worlds and the starships to travel amongst them.



– Insight into the production design department led by Tamara Deverell as they create the planets, the world within those worlds and the starships to travel amongst them. CREATING SPACE – An exploration of how the VFX team, headed by Jason Zimmerman, pushes the envelope to create the reality of space, planets, and starships for Star Trek: Discovery.



– An exploration of how the VFX team, headed by Jason Zimmerman, pushes the envelope to create the reality of space, planets, and starships for Star Trek: Discovery. PROP ME UP – Led by Propmaster Mario Moreira, a voyage through the world of Discovery props, providing an inside look at the design process from inception to set.



– Led by Propmaster Mario Moreira, a voyage through the world of Discovery props, providing an inside look at the design process from inception to set. FEEDING FRENZY – A fascinating look at the on-set food stylist who creates a galaxy of cuisine.



– A fascinating look at the on-set food stylist who creates a galaxy of cuisine. A FEMALE TOUCH – With strong female producers and writers off-screen and powerful female characters on-screen, Discovery exemplifies the groundbreaking inclusionary theme first put forth in the original series.



– With strong female producers and writers off-screen and powerful female characters on-screen, Discovery exemplifies the groundbreaking inclusionary theme first put forth in the original series. DRESS FOR SUCCESS – Costume Designer Gersha Phillips and her team create a spectacular array of clothing, uniforms and armor for every kind of species in the galaxy.



– Costume Designer Gersha Phillips and her team create a spectacular array of clothing, uniforms and armor for every kind of species in the galaxy. STAR TREK DISCOVERY: THE VOYAGE OF SEASON ONE – A look at the adventures and plot twists encountered in the first season by the crew of the Discovery.



Discovery season two is set to appear in 2019, introducing actor Ethan Peck as a brand new Spock. Look out too for a new series following the continued adventures of Next Generation star Patrick Stewart's Jean-Luc Picard.