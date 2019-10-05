Star Trek Discovery season 3 trailer leaps to the future

Star Trek Discovery is heading for a big bold future, like 1,000 years ahead of anything else that's been seen in the Star Trek television shows. Following the second season's time jump, the new season looks to reveal what happens to the Discovery crew now stranded far away from their home time with no chance of return.

A teaser for the new season shows Martin-Green's Michael Burnham searching for the "domino that ticked over and started all of this." New character Cleveland Booker played by David Ajala is seen with Burnham, saying "We believe in ghosts." Then Saru (Doug Jones) is seen speaking to the crew about how Discovery has taken them all to the future and it will be their "priviledge to make the future bright." As the teaser closes, Michelle Yeoh's Philippa Georgiou is briefly seen as well.

The new trailer revealed at Saturday's New York Comic Con panel teases what we can expect.