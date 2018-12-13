Spock joins Star Trek: Discovery crew to fight new threat in season 2 trailer

Get ready to discover Star Trek: Discovery season 2. The new season warps back in January, and a new trailer that landed Thursday morning gives a glimpse of where the Discovery crew -- and some new recruits, including one Mr. Spock -- will boldly go.

"Someone or something is going to end all sentient life in the galaxy," Spock says in the trailer, establishing what you might call high stakes for the season.

And who would want to do such a thing? Spock isn't sure just yet, but a being called the Red Angel showed him an apocalyptic vision of what's to come.

Expect explosions, fighting and some pseudo-sibling tension between Spock and Michael Burnham.

Season 1 of Star Trek: Discovery ended with a cliffhanger introducing a familiar starship from the Original Series, the Enterprise. Season 2 introduces a number of faces familiar to Trek fans from the original pilot episode made before Captain James T. Kirk took the conn. Anson Mount plays Captain Christopher Pike and Rebecca Romijn is his mysterious right-hand officer Number One. Ethan Peck plays Spock, complete with Vulcan facial hair.

Disclosure: CNET earns commissions from the services featured on this page.

Discovery season 2 streams on CBS All Access in North America starting Jan. 17, and on Netflix elsewhere in the world. (Disclosure: CBS is CNET's parent company company).

And here's a new poster showing the Discovery giving the Enterprise a rather surprising greeting, while old friends Michael Burnham, Saru, Stamets and Tilly look on.