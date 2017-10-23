'Star Trek: Discovery' renewed for second season

Star Trek fans are set to discover more "Star Trek: Discovery", as the show has been renewed for a second season.

Streaming service CBS All Access, home of the prequel show, has confirmed a second helping of "Discovery" after the first season prompted record numbers of subscribers to sign up to the paid service. Outside the US, the show is available on Netflix. (Disclosure: CBS Is CNET's parent company.)

There's no date for season 2 yet. The first season is split into two sections, with the current run of episodes building to a climax on Sunday 12 November. The second chapter begins in January 2018.

"Discovery" is set shortly before the Original Series of Star Trek, and follows Vulcan-raised mutineer Michael Burnham fighting a war with the Klingons aboard the titular starship. Here's some of the burning questions the show has us speculating about.