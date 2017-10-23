CNET también está disponible en español.

'Star Trek: Discovery' renewed for second season

Mutineer Michael Burnham and the crew of the Discovery will boldly go for more episodes in season 2.

Star Trek fans are set to discover more "Star Trek: Discovery", as the show has been renewed for a second season.

Streaming service CBS All Access, home of the prequel show, has confirmed a second helping of "Discovery" after the first season prompted record numbers of subscribers to sign up to the paid service. Outside the US, the show is available on Netflix. (Disclosure: CBS Is CNET's parent company.)

There's no date for season 2 yet. The first season is split into two sections, with the current run of episodes building to a climax on Sunday 12 November. The second chapter begins in January 2018. 

"Discovery" is set shortly before the Original Series of Star Trek, and follows Vulcan-raised mutineer Michael Burnham fighting a war with the Klingons aboard the titular starship. Here's some of the burning questions the show has us speculating about.

