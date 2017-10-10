Now Playing: Watch this: 'Star Trek: Discovery' dishes on favorite Trek tech

When the elevator doors closed on the cast of "Star Trek: Discovery," the giggles began.

Having just wrapped up their New York Comic Con panel inside the Madison Square Garden Theater, roughly a dozen actors and producers crammed into an elevator heading up to a follow-up press conference on Saturday night. They were all giddy from having wrapped up the hour-long talk -- complete with surprise appearance from actress Michelle Yeoh. The crowd gave them an enthusiastic send-off.

Sonequa Martin-Green, who plays lead character Michael Burnham, hugged executive producer Gretchen Berg, who jokingly suggested they all escape to their hotel for pizza instead.

The lightness and easygoing chemistry among the cast is a stark contrast from the characters of "Discovery," who in the first few episodes have turned Burnham into a shunned mutineer, introduced a suspicious skipper in Captain Gabriel Lorca (Jason Isaacs) and an arrogant and snappy scientist in Lt. Paul Stamets (Anthony Rapp).

It's the darkness of the characters and the background, which is set amid a war with the Klingons, as well as potentially continuity-bending aspects like (SPOILERS IF YOU HAVEN'T SEEN THE SHOW) Burnham being the adoptive daughter of Sarek, Spock's dad, that have some longtime Trekkies nervous.

If you're among those worried about the changes brought on by "Discovery," the producers have some advice for you: Just wait a little bit.

"We are canon," executive producer Alex Kurtzman said in an interview on Saturday. "You'll have to be patient with us."

Kurtzman addressed the notion that the show would be grittier, assuring fans that the core themes of Star Trek remain.

"You can not make Star Trek without respecting and honoring the fact that the essential vision that (Gene) Roddenbury had was an optimistic one of the future," he said.

That said, what makes "Discovery" interesting will be how it tests that theme against conflict.

"It's very easy to be optimistic when everything is going well," he said. "It's much much harder when you are compromised in many different ways. We're saying it's sometimes hard to hang on to your morals and ideals. But when you do, it's personally more satisfying."

Fellow executive producer Akiva Goldsman also addressed the issue while on the panel, noting that the serialized structure of the show allows the writers to stretch out emotions over the course of a season.

"Ours is the origin of the feeling that is [Star Trek: The Original Series]," he said. "We don't start there. We get there. The name of the show is Discovery not by accident."

If you've been watching the show, which is now available on streaming service CBS All Access (disclosure: CNET is owned by CBS), you'll also know the starship Discovery is working on a new form of transportation using spores. The idea is the organic material would allow the ship to move faster than Warp, the conventional means of moving around the galaxy in the Star Trek universe.

Considering this show is set a decade before James T. Kirk's adventures aboard the original Enterprise, this development has fans scratching their heads.

But Kurtzman again said it would be consistent with continuity.

"We're introducing a new idea," he said. "It doesn't negate the old ideas."

The crowd in the Madison Square Garden Theater may have made the most noise for Yeoh, who wore a mask and pretended to be a fan asking a question before revealing herself. Yeoh played Captain Philippa Georgiou and was Burnham's original commanding officer in the series premiere before Klingon leader T'Kuvma killed her in a fight.

But Berg told the audience, "You will see more of this woman on the show."

And while the Comic Con audience also cheered the fact that "Discovery's" lead character was a black woman, others haven't been so kind. The show got a lot of early backlash for the decision cast Martin-Green in the lead role, a reaction she said was hurtful. She's hopeful "Discovery" will be a force for change in society.

Fans who are upset by the diversity of the cast "can go fuck themselves," Isaacs said in the press conference, before settling into a more nuanced follow-up.

"Actually, I wish they would watch the show," he said. "It's aimed at them."