'Star Trek: Discovery' first look reveals officers in costume

Details about the upcoming CBS All Access streaming series "Star Trek: Discovery" have been hard to come by, we finally have a good, clear look at two of the lead characters: First Officer Michael Burnham from the Starship Discovery and Captain Philippa Georgiou of the Starship Shenzou. They are not, however, dressed in recognizable Starfleet uniforms in the photo shared on official "Star Trek: Discovery" social media accounts Wednesday. (Disclosure: CBS is CNET's parent company.)

Sonequa Martin-Green from "The Walking Dead" plays series lead Burnham, and Michelle Yeoh from "Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon" takes on the role of a captain, though on a different Federation starship from where Burnham serves.

The two Federation officers appear to be in an inhospitable desert environment that requires goggles. This gives us plenty of room to speculate and brings to mind the hot desert planet of Vulcan, Spock's home world. Still, there's not enough to go on the photo to make any real assumptions.

The delayed show is currently in production with an anticipated release later this year.