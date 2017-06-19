'Star Trek: Discovery' beams up a premiere date

Enlarge Image CBS

After production delays, a slow trickle of casting announcements and an intriguing teaser trailer, "Star Trek: Discovery" finally has an official premiere date set for September 24. CBS announced the date and revealed a stylized new poster for the show on Monday. (Disclosure: CBS is CNET's parent company.)

The first season of "Star Trek: Discovery" will consist of 15 episodes, split into two groups. The first eight episodes will air from September through November. The rest will reach screens starting in January 2018.

The entire series will air through the CBS All Access streaming service in the US, though the debut episode will also appear on CBS broadcast television. The second episode will be available to stream that same night. Viewers outside of the US and Canada will be able to watch the series through Netflix starting on September 25.

"Star Trek: Discovery" stars Sonequa Martin-Green from "The Walking Dead" as First Officer Michael Burnham alongside a starry cast including Michelle Yeoh, Jason Isaacs and Rainn Wilson. The show takes place prior to the events of the original 1960s series.