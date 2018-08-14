Star Trek: Discovery casts younger Spock for CBS All Access show

CBS

Star Trek: Discovery has cast a new Spock.

Actor Ethan Peck will be taking on the landmark role originated by the late Leonard Nimoy for the CBS All Access show's second season, CBS announced Tuesday and first revealed by The Hollywood Reporter. (Disclosure: CBS is CNET's parent company.)

The search for Spock is over! @ethangpeck will step into the legendary role in season 2 of #StarTrekDiscovery. 🖖 #LLAP pic.twitter.com/zZpVaKZv1J — Star Trek: Discovery (@startrekcbs) August 14, 2018

Star Trek: Discovery has held a close connection to Spock since its debut, with Sonequa Martin-Green's Michael Burnham being the adopted sister to Spock, with their father Sarek (James Frain) making frequent appearances during Discovery's first season.

Peck's previous acting credits include 2010's The Sorcerer's Apprentice and more recently the I Ship It series and a two-episode stint on Madam Secretary. He is also the grandson of actor Gregory Peck, the latter known for 1962's To Kill a Mockingbird.

Star Trek: Discovery is already set to explore space alongside the classic USS Enterprise for its second season, which will be helmed by Captain Christopher Pike (Anson Mount).

The Tuesday casting is the latest in a string of Star Trek announcements slated for CBS All Access, which include the recent reveal of Patrick Stewart reprising his Star Trek: The Next Generation role of Jean-Luc Picard in a new series. CBS is also planning more additions to the Star Trek universe for television, which could include miniseries or animated series. All of these expansions will be overseen by Discovery showrunner Alex Kurtzman.