Star Trek connoisseurs can now sip Chateau Picard wine for real

In the new Star Trek: Picard series, Picard can be found running his family vineyard Chateau Picard in France's La Barre region. So why not make Picard's wines a reality?
A collection of special vintages inspired by the Star Trek universe is on the way from Wines That Rock.
The first two releases are a 2016 Chateau Picard Cru Bourgeois from Bordeaux, France, and a Special Reserve United Federation of Planets old vine zinfandel.
The 2016 Chateau Picard Bordeaux is described as "an 85% cabernet sauvignon and 15% merlot blend that is subtly smoky and spicy with a bright, fresh, clean-tasting style." A 750 milliliter bottle of Chateau Picard Bordeaux retails for a robust $60 (roughly £49, AU$87).
The United Federation of Planets wine is a 2017 old vine zinfandel from Sonoma County, California. It's a blend of 87% zinfandel, 12% petite sirah and 1% Syrah. A 750 milliliter bottle of United Federation of Planets retails for $50 (roughly £41, AU$73).
It seems the United Federation of Planets wine tastes just as complex as the Federation itself.
The wine is described as having "aromatics of concentrated strawberry, blackberry and plum preserves with a chewy-layered midpalate filled with hints of white peppercorn, sweet red and black fruit."
The wine collection is available exclusively at StarTrekWines.com.
The Star Trek: Picard series premieres in early 2020 on CBS All Access. (Disclosure: CBS is the parent company of CNET.)
Bottoms up, Scotty.
