Star Trek: The Next Generation's Enterprise comes to virtual reality

You'll be able to sit in Picard's chair -- and direct your crew -- inside a PlayStation VR headset this May.

Flying the Enterprise in virtual reality is a Star Trek fan's dream come true. But when Ubisoft's Star Trek: Bridge Crew game launched last May, it didn't necessarily come with the USS Enterprise that fans would have wanted -- the included USS Aegis was a bit of a knockoff.

But now, a DLC expansion will let you captain the same ship as Jean-Luc Picard. 

On May 22, Star Trek: The Next Generation is coming to the Star Trek: Bridge Crew game, and it's not only the USS Enterprise NCC-1701-D that's up for grabs. According to the PlayStation Blog, the expansion will also include the Romulans, a Borg cube, androids modeled after Lt. Commander Data, and new mechanics for shield modulation and precision phaser fire.

Plus the famous LCARS interface, of course, which has sometimes been credited with inspiring the Apple iPhone and iPad.

Originally, Star Trek: Bridge Crew came with your choice of the J.J. Abrams-era USS Aegis, or the original '60s USS Enterprise NCC-1701 with its impenetrable array of buttons as its seriously confusing control scheme. This sounds a good sight better, both for roleplaying purposes and for simply having fun.

Ubisoft didn't immediately reply to a request for comment about when the new expansion might come to other platforms.

