Star Trek 4 Will Bring Back Chris Pine and Zachary Quinto

Paramount Pictures

It's been six years since the last Star Trek movie, but the wait for the next one is coming to an end. J.J. Abrams, director of 2009's Star Trek and 2013's Star Trek Into Darkness, announced plans on Tuesday to bring back original cast members for a fourth film.

"We are thrilled to say that we are hard at work on a new 'Star Trek' film that will be shooting by the end of the year that will be featuring our original cast and some new characters that I think are going to be really fun and exciting and help take 'Star Trek' into areas that you've just never seen before," Abrams said during the Paramount Investors Day Presentation (via Variety).

"We're thrilled about this film, we have a bunch of other stories that we're talking about that we think will be really exciting so can't wait for you to see what we're cooking up. But until then, live long and prosper."

Those original cast members include Chris Pine, Zachary Quinto, Zoe Saldana, Karl Urban, John Cho and Simon Pegg -- aka Kirk, Spock, Uhura, McCoy, Sulu and Scotty, respectively.

The new movie will be directed by Matt Shankman, who directed a couple of Game of Thrones episodes along with all nine episodes of WandaVision. He takes over from Justin Lin, who directed 2016's Star Trek Beyond. Abrams is serving as the producer on the new as yet untitled movie.