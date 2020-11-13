Save up to 60% on Stanley insulated thermoses and cookware sets

Stanley

Holiday Gift Guide 2020

2020 has been a banner year for camping, hiking and road trips, albeit for reasons that are not so great. A successful camping trip or wander through the wilderness often hinges on having the right gear, and a whole mess of is currently on sale -- down as much as 60% on Amazon. Stanley is one of the best-reviewed and well-known thermos brands and these prices are about as low as you'll find them.

This one-day sale on Amazon includes the classic for just $16 (down from $40) or the , perfect for lugging along hot soup and chili, for just $19 (originally $40). Stanley has added some new products to the line in the past 100 years too, like this , which is on sale for $17, or a neat for just 10 bucks. Any of these would make an excellent gift for an adventure-seeker on your list but the deals are for today only, so you'll want to snatch one up fast.