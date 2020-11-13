2020 has been a banner year for camping, hiking and road trips, albeit for reasons that are not so great. A successful camping trip or wander through the wilderness often hinges on having the right gear, and a whole mess of Stanley vacuum-sealed thermoses and camping cookware sets is currently on sale -- down as much as 60% on Amazon. Stanley is one of the best-reviewed and well-known thermos brands and these prices are about as low as you'll find them.
This one-day sale on Amazon includes the classic Stanley vacuum-insulated thermos for just $16 (down from $40) or the vacuum-insulated 24-ounce food jar, perfect for lugging along hot soup and chili, for just $19 (originally $40). Stanley has added some new products to the line in the past 100 years too, like this all-in-one boil and brew French press, which is on sale for $17, or a neat nesting two-cup cook set for just 10 bucks. Any of these would make an excellent gift for an adventure-seeker on your list but the deals are for today only, so you'll want to snatch one up fast.
Discuss: Save up to 60% on Stanley insulated thermoses and cookware sets
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.