Turn your desk at home into a standing desk with the Vivo Standing Desk Converter for $84

Vivo

Ordinary desks have gotten a bad reputation in recent years, with some experts concerned that sitting for long periods of time can be a risk to your health. If you considered the pros and cons of using a standing desk and switched to a standing desk at work, you might miss working upright now that you're at home, participating in coronavirus shelter-at-home policies. Well, I have a sliver of good news for you: It's pretty inexpensive to convert whatever desk or table you're using to work from home into a makeshift standing desk. Right now, you can get the . That's 27% off the $115 list price.

The Vivo converter is a spacious workstation that works both in a seated position and can be raised 16.75 inches to a standing height. It raises and lowers easily using pneumatic spring assemblies with a one-touch height lock, so one person can raise or lower the platform all by themselves. The workstation has two "decks" -- a lower one for the mouse and keyboard, and an upper 30x19-inch deck that's plenty spacious for a laptop or even a laptop and a second monitor.

We tend to think of working from home as a more comfortable environment than the buttoned-up, professional corporate office space, but that's not always the case. If you're missing some of the benefits you took for granted -- like your standing desk -- here's a chance to get it at home. Who knows? Maybe your boss will let you expense it. Don't forget to say that you saved $31 on the purchase.

