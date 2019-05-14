Stan Lee's former business partner charged with elder abuse, report says

Getty Images

Stan Lee's former business partner Keya Morgan was charged Friday with felony elder abuse against the late comic book writer, editor and publisher of Marvel Comics, according to a Tuesday report by CBS2 Los Angeles.

Among the charges facing Morgan are false imprisonment of an elder adult and forgery or fraud against an elder adult, the report says. The charges reportedly stem from an incident that occurred during the summer of 2018.

A warrant has been issued for Morgan's arrest, the report says.

Last August, a judge issued a restraining order against Morgan, stipulating that he stay away from Lee, according to a report in Variety. At the time, Morgan told the publication that the allegations against him were "fake, fraudulent news."

The Los Angeles Superior Court, where Morgan was reportedly charged, didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Lee died last November at 95 and made his final Marvel cameo in Avengers: Endgame.