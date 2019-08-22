Stan Lee's daughter speaks out against Marvel/Disney in Spidey spat

Sony Pictures

The late Stan Lee of Marvel Comics is a revered figure in the world of superhero fandom. So when his daughter Joan Celia, or J.C., Lee speaks, people listen.

On Thursday, TMZ.com published an interview where Lee's daughter spoke out on this week's Sony-Marvel news: The two companies seemingly couldn't reach an agreement to continue cooperating over the use of Spider-Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Many might have expected Lee's daughter to come down on the side of Disney, owner of Marvel Studios, due to her father's legendary career with Marvel Comics. Surprisingly for many, she didn't do that.

"Marvel and Disney seeking total control of my father's creations must be checked and balanced by others who, while still seeking to profit, have genuine respect for Stan Lee and his legacy," Lee told TMZ. "Whether it's Sony or someone else's, the continued evolution of Stan's characters and his legacy deserves multiple points of view."

And Lee shared a surprising and sad fact about her father's November 2018 death.

"When my father died, no one from Marvel or Disney reached out to me," she said. "From day one, they have commoditized my father's work and never shown him or his legacy any respect or decency."

She went on to say, "In the end, no one could have treated my father worse than Marvel and Disney's executives."

Representatives for Disney, Marvel and Lee didn't respond to a request for comment.