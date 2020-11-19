CNET también está disponible en español.

Stadia on iPhone, iPad's initial web app testing to begin soon

Testing will begin in "several weeks," according to Google.

Like Nvidia GeForce Now and baby Amazon Luna, Google's getting in line to add iOS support for its Stadia cloud-gaming service, which runs through a web app. It begins initial testing in "several weeks."

Apple's policies make it too much work for cloud-gaming services to sell through the App Store (imagine if every movie and show on Netflix had to be in a separate app and approved independently), so services such as Stadia, GeForce Now and Microsoft Game Pass Ultimate's cloud gaming need to resort to operating within a browser-based web app.

Safari provides the most app-like experience because it's the only browser Apple allows to add shortcuts to your home screen in iOS. It's not explicit whether Google's using Safari or Chrome; Chrome is far more likely because it's also owned by Google.  

If you're planning to preorder Cyberpunk 2077 to play on Stadia, Google will toss in the Premiere Edition -- Chromecast Ultra and controller -- gratis.