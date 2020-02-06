Stadia free tier coming in the "next few months"

James Martin/CNET

Google gave some insight on when its cloud-gaming service will be available for free. Right now, Stadia users had to pay $129 for the Founder's Edition and $9.99 a month but that will change soon.

Stadia boss Phil Harrison says the free tier of the service will come in the next few months in an interview with Protocol on Wednesday. The no-cost option was always in the cards for Stadia in 2020 after it was first announced last March.

"The big strategic difference is that over the next few months you will be able to experience Stadia for free," Harrison told Protocol. "No money down, without having to put a box in your home, you can just click and play amazing games straight from our data center."

Stadia launched last November and while the service works well enough, there has been an issue with the lack of games. A Reddit thread at the Stadia subreddit on Jan. 26 was filled with subscribers who are disappointed with the service and lack of communication from Google. The company did it plans to release 120 games in 2020, but only Monster Energy Supercross - The Official Videogame 3 has come out this year.

Originally published Feb. 6, 2:55 p.m. PT.

Update, 3:20 p.m. PT: Adds background details.