Stadia adds hits like Hitman and Sekiro

From Software/Activision

Google Stadia's lineup will look a lot more robust in a couple of months. During Tuesday's Stadia Connect announcement video posted to YouTube, Google showed off a handful of new titles coming to its gaming platform Stadia this Fall, including popular existing titles and new releases that will come to Stadia the same day they're released to consoles.

Existing titles coming to Stadia include Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice -- a difficult action game that won Game of the Year from many publications in 2019 -- and the acclaimed new Hitman trilogy -- including the upcoming Hitman 3.

Stadia also announced timed exclusives on a few titles such as an intriguing independent game called One Hand Clapping and the multiplayer focused Super Bomberman R Online.

Google wants to position Stadia as an affordable alternative to expensive PCs and consoles. It makes sense for them to fill out their lineup as much as possible leading up to the holiday season. Both Sony and Microsoft will launch new consoles this year, so Stadia could appeal to those who want to keep playing new games but don't want to shell out the money for new gaming hardware.

Now playing: Watch this: Google Stadia: Everything you need to know about the...

You can buy games through Stadia and play them on your TV if you have a compatible streamer like the Google Chromecast. You can also play through the company's subscription service called Stadia Pro if you want to try a bunch of games without paying for them each individually.

During the video, Stadia also debuted partnerships with gaming companies Harmonix (known for Rock Band), Supermassive Games (known for Until Dawn) and Indie studio Uppercut Games. They also showed off footage from Serious Sam 4, which will only be released on PC and Stadia at launch.

Stadia has the promise to help gamers play great titles they don't otherwise have access to. At launch, it didn't have a great lineup, so I'm glad to see Google continuing to add titles and bolster the platform.