White House press secretary Sean Spicer's green tie is a St. Patrick's Day gift to social media.

Traditionally, you're supposed to wear green on the Irish holiday, the same color as the shamrock St. Patrick used to explain Christianity to Ireland. There's even a custom shamrock emoji for the trending hashtag #StPatricksDay.

During Thursday's White House press briefing, eagle-eyed Twitter user @McJesse noticed Spicer's tie was just the right shade for an impromptu green screen. It was ripe for hijinks.

The edits on his tie include the Windows 95 3D maze, George Michael's music video for "Faith," and a nuclear explosion.

It's gotten more than 74,000 likes and nearly 44,000 retweets since it was posted Thursday night. The ending is a Spicer-style "Inception" with multiple levels of the press secretary digging into the tie -- which gave way to this infinite loop.

Of course, every time St. Patrick's Day rolls around, the local news leprechaun meme pops back up on social media. If you're unfamiliar with what we're talking about, it's a two-minute video from Mobile, Alabama, where residents talk about having seen a leprechaun roaming their neighborhood. It's reached OG meme status, and received a Key & Peele parody in 2012.

On Twitter, clips of St. Patrick's Day celebrations are floating around the social network, from the parade in New York to the Chicago River turning green.

