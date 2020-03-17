St. Patrick's Day comes to Call of Duty Warzone

Activision

There might not be a St. Patrick Day celebration in most cities, but there is one in Call of Duty Warzone. The battle royale game has new content for purchase for players to show off their Irish pride.

Developer Infinity Ward added two St. Patrick's Day bundles to Warzone, according to a blog post Monday. The Tracer Green Pack includes the Snap Dragon and Gangrene weapon blueprints, each with their own green details. There's also the Leprechaun charm and the Uplinked calling card. The bundle costs 1,600 Call of Duty Modern Warfare Ponts, or approximately $15.

Ready for another round?🍻



Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with Call O’ Duty and the Clover and Out bundle.

Available now in the item store. ☘️ pic.twitter.com/hfIrw2BGT9 — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) March 14, 2020

Another Irish-theme bundle is the Clover and Out pack, which includes the "I Pinch Back" Otter skin, the Wish Me Luck and Top O' the Mornin' weapon blueprints. It also contains the Stout and Pot of Gold charms and a Lucky Charm sticker. This pack calls 1,100 Call of Duty Modern Warfare Ponts, or approximately $10.

Warzone launched March 11 and has been incredibly popular with more than six million players in 24 hours.