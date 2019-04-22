Sri Lanka bombings: What we know and how you can help

NurPhoto/Getty Images

The death toll in Sri Lanka has risen to 290 people and more than 500 wounded after a series of nine bombings targeted Christian churches and hotels in three cities on Easter Sunday. In the wake of the tragedy, Sri Lank has temporarily shut down social media access.

US citizens were among the deceased, according to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. Japan also confirmed that one of its citizens died and four were wounded during the attack.

Ruwan Gunasekera, Sri Lanka's police spokesperson told CBS News that 24 suspects have been taken into custody. Gunasekera said the attacks seemed to be carried out by suicide bombers.

Bombs exploded churches in the Negomobo, Batticaloa and the capital of Colombo at 8:45 a.m., according to officials. The hotels hit include the Shangri-La, the Cinnamon Grand, the Tropical Inn and the Kingsbury. A housing complex in Dematagoda was also bombed.

How to help victims

After the blasts, words of support and relief efforts began to flood the internet. Here are a few ways you can help those affected by the bombings in Sri Lanka:

This article will be updated.