Sri Lanka bombings: What we know and how you can help

The death toll in Sri Lanka has risen to 290 people and more than 500 wounded after a series of nine bombings targeted Christian churches and hotels in three cities on Easter Sunday. In the wake of the tragedy, Sri Lank has temporarily shut down social media access.
US citizens were among the deceased, according to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. Japan also confirmed that one of its citizens died and four were wounded during the attack.
Ruwan Gunasekera, Sri Lanka's police spokesperson told CBS News that 24 suspects have been taken into custody. Gunasekera said the attacks seemed to be carried out by suicide bombers.
Bombs exploded churches in the Negomobo, Batticaloa and the capital of Colombo at 8:45 a.m., according to officials. The hotels hit include the Shangri-La, the Cinnamon Grand, the Tropical Inn and the Kingsbury. A housing complex in Dematagoda was also bombed.
How to help victims
After the blasts, words of support and relief efforts began to flood the internet. Here are a few ways you can help those affected by the bombings in Sri Lanka:
KindHeartedSrilankans have set up a medical camp in the Eastern Province of Sri Lanka, according to Twitter. The group has a GoFundMe page to help the bombing victims.
You can also donate to other GoFundMe fundraisers, like Ishini Weerasinghe's, who has raised over $26,000 in a day. Just make sure to research the company or person to make sure they're reputable.
If you live in Sri Lanka, you can donate blood at your local hospital through the Sri Lanka National Blood Transfusion. The India Times said hospitals are seeking out blood donations and people are lining up. Social media is also driving the effort to get donations. Here's how to find where your closest donation site is.
American National Red Cross is using Asia Pacific Red Cross members and Sri Lanka Red Cross members to help in the aftermath, according to a tweet on Sunday. Additionally, you can donate funds and blood to your local Red Cross no matter where you live.
If you have the means, you can travel to Sri Lanka to help those in need. The organization Volunteer Sri Lanka sends international volunteers to do work like teach at schools, care for the elderly, help at hospitals, aid in rebuilding efforts and more.
This article will be updated.
All Marvel franchises ranked, from Avengers to Daredevil: How do the X-Men movies stack up to Iron Man, Spider-Man and *shudder* Ghost Rider? Just so happens we made a list.
How Muslim millennials are looking for love: Some call it haram (forbidden), but more Muslims than ever are turning to apps like Minder and Muzmatch to find romance.
Discuss: Sri Lanka bombings: What we know and how you can help
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.