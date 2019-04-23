Esto también se puede leer en español.

Sri Lanka bombings: Everything we know and how you can help

Tragedy struck Sri Lanka on Easter Sunday, leaving over 300 dead and another 500 wounded.

Nine explosions devastated Sri Lankan churches and hotels on Easter Sunday.

Militant group ISIS claimed responsibility on Tuesday for nine catastrophic bombings in Sri Lanka on Easter Sunday, according to CBS News. Sir Lankan officials said that attacks could be retaliation for the March 15 massacre of New Zealand Muslim mosques. At least 40 people have been arrested in connection.

As of Tuesday, a national day of mourning for the country, the death toll had climbed to 321 with hundreds wounded after bombings targeted Christian churches and hotels in three cities. In the wake of the tragedy, Sri Lanka has temporarily shut down social media access.

US citizens were among the deceased, according to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. Japan also confirmed that one of its citizens died and four were wounded during the attack.

Bombs exploded in churches in the Negomobo, Batticaloa and the capital of Colombo at 8:45 a.m. local time, according to officials. The hotels hit include the Shangri-La, the Cinnamon Grand, the Tropical Inn and the Kingsbury. A housing complex in Dematagoda was also bombed.

How to help

Here are a few ways you can help those affected by the bombings in Sri Lanka. Just be wary of any group or person asking for money.

  • If you have the means, you can travel to Sri Lanka to help those in need. The organization Volunteer Sri Lanka sends international volunteers to teach at schools, care for the elderly, help at hospitals and aid in rebuilding efforts. 

Originally published April 22.
Update, April 23: Added more details.

