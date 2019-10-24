Squonk? Snallygaster? For Halloween, dress as one of these crazy creatures

CashNetUSA

Don't want to go as the typical vampire, zombies or superhero this Halloween? Consider dressing up as your state's most popular mythical creature, which, depending where you live, might be Northfield Pigman, Sink Hole Sam or the Beast of Busco.

CashNetUSA and NeoMam Studios created a state-by-state creature list by researching the most famous mythical creatures by US state, then determining which were most commonly mentioned by state residents and local folklore.

Here's a full list of the most popular creature by state if you want to see which creepy creature made the grade where you live.

CashNetUSA

There are plenty of weird creatures to choose from. There are more recognizable monsters like Bigfoot (Sasquatch) from the forests of the Pacific Northwest, or the cute Jackalope (rabbit with antlers) of Wyoming, or perhaps the terrifying Chupacabra (bear-like animal that drinks goat's blood) of Texas.

But there are also some more obscure creatures, such as the car-mauling Lizard Man of Scape Ore Swamp from South Carolina or the Specter Moose of Maine.

CashNetUSA

If you're looking for a group costume, there are the Dark Watchers from California. They're described as extremely tall humanoid creatures (ranging in height from 7 feet to15 feet tall), dressed in black flowing cloaks and black wide-brimmed hats.

The Dark Watchers also often carry walking sticks or staffs. Their faces are never seen and they don't speak. Spooky, indeed!