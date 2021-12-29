Squid Game's creator is in talks for 2 more seasons

Netflix

Squid Game fans, the game isn't over yet. Writer and director Hwang Dong-hyuk told Korean broadcaster KBS that it's likely he'll create not only a second season of the hit Netflix show, but a third season to go with it.

"I'm in talks with Netflix over season 2 as well as season 3," Hwang said in an interview cited by the Korea Times. "We will come to a conclusion any time soon."

A second season had already been confirmed, with Hwang saying in November, "There will indeed be a second season. It's in my head right now."

He's said that a second season will continue the story of Gi-hun, the indebted dad who won big in the deadly tournament, but seemed too damaged by the events to spend his money. In the final scene of season 1, Gi-hun sets out to stop the game for good. Hwang has also mentioned that a second season could focus on the Front Man who ran the game (and whose family ties were explained in season 1).

No date was given for new episodes. Sit back, fans, because it could take a while. Hwang says he started planning the show a decade ago, though obviously Netflix won't let him wait another 10 years between seasons.