Squid Game season 2 could focus on Netflix hit's most sinister character

It took a decade for Hwang Dong-hyuk to bring the unsettling hit show to the screen, but he's thinking about season 2.

Squid Game is a huge hit on Netflix.

Squid Game faced a red light for 10 years. But if Netflix gives season 2 a green light, the show could focus on one of its most sinister characters.

Netflix has said the stylishly unsettling South Korean drama is on track to be its most popular show ever. Squid Game creator Hwang Dong-hyuk tried to get it made for a decade before Netflix picked it up. Now that it's a hit, there's a good chance more will follow after the dramatic ending to the nine-episode season 1. The series premiered Sept. 17.

A second season could focus on the masked Frontman and the role of the police in the disturbing story, Hwang told The Times.

Hwang told The Wall Street Journal he came up with the idea for Squid Game over 10 years ago but was rejected by South Korean producers. Netflix, however, bought into the show's themes of economic desperation and inequality through a chilling Battle Royale-style fantasy lens.

Whether or not there's more to follow, at least the show arrived just in time for those striking pink and green uniforms to inspire your Squid Game Halloween costume this year.

