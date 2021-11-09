More PS5 restocks move behind paywalls Travis Scott Fortnite emote removed Xbox Series X restocks PS5 restocks Black Friday best deals Black Friday ad scans

Squid Game season 2 confirmed by creator: 'You leave us no choice!'

Gi-hun will return to Netflix, says Hwang Dong-hyuk.

squid-game-candy-promoEnlarge Image

Squid Game has been watched in more than 140 households around the world.

 Netflix/Youngkyu Park

Let the games continue... Squid Game season 2 appears to have been confirmed. "You leave us no choice!" laughs Hwang Dong-hyuk, creator of the South Korean hit that's become Netflix's most popular show ever. 

Hwang previously said he wants to make a film first, but he has also mused a second season of the colorful survival drama could focus on masked antagonist the Front Man. "There will indeed be a second season. It's in my head right now," said Hwang, at a red carpet event in LA, as translated from Korean by AP. "I'm in the planning process currently".

Netflix hasn't responded to a request for comment.

Although he said it's too early to say when the second season might hit Netflix, Hwang did promise Squid Game's main character Gi-hun would return and "do something for the world". Season 1 ended on a cliffhanger that promises just that.

We'll keep you updated on all the latest Squid Game season 2 news as we hear it.

Movies coming in 2021 and 2022 from Netflix, Marvel, HBO and more

See all photos