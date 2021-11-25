Squid Game or Bridgerton? Find the most popular Netflix show in your state

Enlarge Image Netflix

Which Netflix show was most popular in your state this year -- and what does it say about the people around you? Apparently the West Coast was obsessed with blood-spattered anti-capitalist epic Squid Game, while the East Coast favored the more genteel regency drama Bridgerton.

But the most popular show across the US is (drum roll): Manifest. Wait, what?

The fine folks at broadband comparison site HighSpeedInternet.com worked out Netflix's most popular shows by analyzing which titles were trending on TVGuide.com and FlixPatrol. Then they looked at Google Trends for those shows between January 1 and October 20 to figure out which states were watching. How accurate is this? Who knows! It's just a bit of fun.

This data found supernatural drama Manifest was widely searched after it was cancelled by NBC, only to become enough of a hit on Netflix that the streaming service is bringing it back for a fourth season. The show follows the passengers of a plane that vanished for five years. The show has a 55 rating on Metacritic.

Meanwhile one state is still hung up on a show that was last seen two years ago. Utah is the only state where Stranger Things tops the list. Like, are you guys only just getting season 3? How slow is the internet in Salt Lake City anyways? Or maybe Utahns are pumped for season 4 next year. I know I am!

Anyway, here's the list by state:

Alabama Manifest

Alaska Squid Game

Arizona Squid Game

Arkansas Manifest

California Squid Game

Colorado Bridgerton

Connecticut Manifest

Delaware Manifest

District of Columbia Bridgerton

Florida Manifest

Georgia Manifest

Hawaii Squid Game

Idaho Manifest

Illinois Squid Game

Indiana Manifest

Iowa Manifest

Kansas Bridgerton

Kentucky Manifest

Louisiana Manifest

Maine Manifest

Maryland Manifest

Massachusetts Bridgerton

Michigan Manifest

Minnesota Bridgerton

Mississippi Manifest

Missouri Bridgerton

Montana Bridgerton

Nebraska Bridgerton

Nevada Squid Game

New Hampshire Bridgerton

New Jersey Manifest

New Mexico Squid Game

New York Squid Game

North Carolina Manifest

North Dakota Bridgerton

Ohio Bridgerton

Oklahoma Manifest

Oregon Squid Game

Pennsylvania Bridgerton

Rhode Island Manifest

South Carolina Manifest

South Dakota Manifest

Tennessee Manifest

Texas Squid Game

Utah Stranger Things

Vermont Bridgerton

Virginia Bridgerton

Washington Squid Game

West Virginia Manifest

Wisconsin Bridgerton

Wyoming Squid Game