Square is acquiring a majority stake in Tidal

Square, the mobile payments company run by Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey, is joining forces with Tidal. In a press release and series of tweets on Thursday, Dorsey said that Square is acquiring a majority ownership stake in Jay-Z's music streaming service and that the rapper and producer is expected to join the Square board when the deal closes.

"I'm grateful for Jay's vision, wisdom, and leadership," Dorsey wrote in a tweet on Thursday. "I knew TIDAL was something special as soon as I experienced it, and I'm inspired to work with him."

He'll now help lead our entire company, including Seller and the Cash App, as soon as the deal closes.

Tidal aims to be the go-to music service for audiophiles, with a lossless hi-fi audio stream if you subscribe to the higher-cost premium service. You can also get access to exclusive music content and first dibs on some concert tickets. The service costs $10 a month or $20 a month if you want the hi-fi plan.

