Square Enix updates Final Fantasy 14 servers to handle record number of players

Square Enix

Final Fantasy 14 first came out in 2013, but it's more popular now than ever. So much so that digital copies of the game sold out earlier in the month. To handle this surge in the number of players, Square Enix had to make some changes to its servers.

A nine-hour downtime for Final Fantasy 14 that lasted from Monday to early morning Tuesday increased the number of simultaneous logins for North American servers by 18,000 in order to reduce long queue times to play the game according to a blog post by Naoki Yoshida, Final Fantasy 14's producer and director. There will also be the implementation of an auto-logout for players who remain idle for an extended period of time.

Naoki Yoshida said the increase in players both in North America and Europe was "staggering and unexpected." He also says while the company is looking to extend the number of data centers it has for Final Fantasy 14, there is an issue of the global shorts of semiconductors and travels restriction still in place due to the pandemic.

Final Fantasy 14 is available on PS3, PS4, PS5, Mac and PC.